Water main break floods several blocks on Upper West Side, subway service suspended

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A huge water main break flooded several streets on the Upper West Side, suspending subway service in the area.West 65th to West 61st streets are flooded on both Broadway and Columbus avenues.The break happened around 5 a.m. Monday. The FDNY says that they are checking the basements of buildings in the area for flooding.1 train service is running in two sections because of a water main break at 66 St-Lincoln Center.Expect extensive delays in both directions.1 trains will run between South Ferry and Times Sq-42 St.Southbound 1 trains will run express from Times Sq-42 St to Chambers St. Southbound 3 trains will make local stops between those stations.There is no 1 service between Times Sq-42 St and 96 St.1 trains will run between 242 St-Van Cortlandt Park and 137 St-City College.There will be extremely limited service between 137 St-City College and 96 St:Southbound 1 trains that continue past 137 St-City College will run local to 96 St.Northbound 1 trains that start from 96 St will run express to 137 St-City College.2 trains are running on the 5 line in both directions between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse because of a water main break near 66 St-Lincoln Center.There is no service on the 2 line in both directions in Manhattan.3 trains are running in two sections because of a water main break at 66 St-Lincoln Center.Expect extensive delays in both directions.3 trains will run between New Lots Av and Times Sq-42 St.Southbound 3 trains will run local from Times Sq-42 St to Chambers St. Southbound 1 trains will make express stops between those stations.There is no 3 service between Times Sq-42 St and 96 St.3 trains will run between Harlem-148 St and 96 St.----------