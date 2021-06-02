Water main break gushes water into Boerum Hill streets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10730143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city's six zones have been updated to include new data and more accurately define areas prone to flooding.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A large water main break in Brooklyn sent water gushing all over the street on Wednesday afternoon.It happened just after noon at 4th Avenue and Warren Street in the Boerum Hill section.Water could be seen rushing out of the main and filling the roadway.Newscopter 7 was over the scene to survey the situation and the damage.So far, there's no word on what might have caused the water main to break.Crews are expected to shut off water to the main and close off the road while they attempt to fix the problemStay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for more on this breaking news story.----------