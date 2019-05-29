Water main break undermines Manhattan street

(Citizen App)

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break has compromised part of a street in Manhattan.

The water main broke around 8 a.m. Wednesday on 20th Street at Fifth Avenue in Chelsea.

The water remains underground, but there is street undermining.

The Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene, and excavation work was underway.

There are no injuries reported.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattannew york citywater main break
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Tornado confirmed in NJ, school damaged
New York man added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
Search intensifies for missing Connecticut woman
24-year-old woman shot dead while holding 1-year-old
Man bit by rabid bat hiding in his iPad
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: More severe storms expected
Teens wanted in Brooklyn subway station pepper spray attack
4 dead, 8 wounded after truck rams church van Virginia
McConnell: Senate would fill any Supreme Court vacancy in 2020
NYPD: Suspect waves knife, shouts threats in robbery spree
More TOP STORIES News