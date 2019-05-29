Water main break undermines Manhattan street

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break has compromised part of a street in Manhattan.
The water main broke around 8 a.m. Wednesday on 20th Street at Fifth Avenue in Chelsea.
The water remains underground, but there is street undermining.
The Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene, and excavation work was underway.
There are no injuries reported.
