Coronavirus Updates: Water main repairs underway in Jersey City neighborhood

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Repair work is underway after back-to-back water main breaks caused problems for customers in Jersey City - and sparked concerns about sanitary conditions during the coronavirus outbreak.It is happening the city's Greenville section.The first break happened Tuesday on Merritt Street at Old Bergen, when a 20-inch main ruptured, disrupting service to 450 customers.A second break happened at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Linden Avenue near Ocean Avenue, impacting about 175 customers.SUEZ Water brought in water trucks after Tuesday's break, but residents remained concerned, saying they needed water in their homes to maintain sanitary conditions - including being able to wash their hands during the pandemic.As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, repairs to the Linden Avenue break were completed, and service had been restored to all customers.Work continued at Merritt Street site.SUEZ Water expected repairs to be completed by 12 p.m.