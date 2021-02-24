NJ State troopers rescue 14-year-old boy from frigid marsh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10365240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has the latest on the pro golfer's status.

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A daring rescue was caught on video when New Jersey State Troopers saved a 14-year-old boy stuck waist deep in frigid water in Salem County.Officials say the incident happened on Sunday, February 21, around 11:30 p.m.They say three state troopers, Carl Scowcroft, Matthew Hess and Thomas Rheault were dispatched to the report of a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home and got stuck in a marsh near Sawmill Road.When troopers arrived, they found the trapped boy, who was breathing slowly and was unresponsive.Sergeant Scowcroft quickly made his way through the mud as troopers Hess and Rheault kept their flashlights trained on the victim.Scowcroft pulled the boy out of the marsh and began carrying him towards the shoreline.Officials say the boy appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.A short time later, Alloway Township firefighters arrived and helped the victim from the marsh.The boy was transported to Salem Memorial Hospital where he was expected to make a full recovery.----------