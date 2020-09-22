Water service restored after a pair of valve breaks in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pair of broken water valves caused trouble for homes, businesses and and commuters in Jersey City Tuesday morning.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed crews working to repair the breaks in the city's downtown area.SUEZ officials said that a 12-inch valve burst on Brunswick Street between Wayne Street and Christopher Columbus Drive, while the second rupture happened on Brunswick Avenue between Montgomery Street and Christopher Columbus Avenue.Customers in the area reported extremely low or no water pressure at all, and SUEZ said shut down service in the area in order to complete repairs for most of the afternoon.Buildings impacted by the shutdown were notified.They said it is not a citywide event, but that anyone with discolored water should run it until it becomes clear.Water tankers were made available to impacted customers until SUEZ restored service around 4:30 p.m.----------