Storms bring flooding lightning strikes across tri-state area

The heavy rain caused flash flooding late Monday afternoon in Hackensack.
yes, I took this video and agree you can you it.— HairWeaveKillah (@OmgItsKathyD) July 6, 2020
Check here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service
There were reports of a house struck by lightning in East Rutherford and flooded roads and trees down in Morristown.
That was some storm! Hail and rain in Morristown. #njwx pic.twitter.com/RVYQTkHHf8— Jeremy Godwin (@jergo) July 6, 2020
About 18,000 were left without power in New Jersey.
Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.
