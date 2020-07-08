Tropical Storm Warning: Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, New York and New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6311818" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates has the latest on Tropical Storm's impact in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned up the East Coast soaking New York City, New Jersey and other parts of the Tri-State with 2-4 inches of rain.remained in effect for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and across the Tri-State.Just before 5:00 p.m., Tropical Storm Fay made landfall just north of Atlantic City with winds of 50 mph and moving north at 14 mph.This is the third landfall in the same general area of northern Atlantic County in the past decade.The last tropical system was Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, and Sandy in 2012, which was post-tropical.The heavy rain caused street flooding in many communities. One Eyewitness News viewer posted video of Wright Street under water in Newark, New Jersey.In Hackensack, a high-water truck rescued 2 people and a cat from their vehicle.Authorities urged drivers to avoid flooded areas and to not drive around barricades.Along the Jersey Shore, many streets were also flooded and the wind kicked up too. Fay also kicked up the surf and winds were strong."This is the worst I've seen it in a while, but the surf looks okay," Rich Giuditta of Avon by the Sea said.Seaside Heights, New Jersey, reported a sustained wind of 37 mph (60 kph), said forecasters.Scaffolding attached to a six-story building in Long Branch was battered by the wind. Crews went to the scene to try to secure location as police and fire block off the area.Numerous downed trees were also reported across the region.Heavy winds posed a threat for power outages on Long IslandMonmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden says there's been some flooding ain the usual spots, but it's what the storm means to beachgoers Saturday that the sheriff says we need to worry about."We have to watch out for rip currents be sure to ask lifeguards about it if you're going in the water tomorrow," Golden said.The summer storm's impact on New York City was expected to be "pretty limited," but Mayor Bill de Blasio said it would be a bad night for outdoor dining - the only sit-down service allowed at city restaurants because of the pandemic."If you were going to go out tonight, instead order in and keep helping our restaurant community," he said.President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed."We're fully prepared. FEMA's ready in case it's bad. Shouldn't be too bad, but you never know," Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida. Trump postponed his Saturday rally in New Hampshire due to the weather, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted. Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season's previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes