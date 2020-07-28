Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tropical storm warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, including Vieques, and Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands ahead of what's expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias later today.The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.It's then expected to track northwest into the Bahamas by Friday and Saturday and possible be near Florida sometime Sunday early morning!