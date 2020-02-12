weather

AccuWeather Alert: It's going to feel like 100 degrees!

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A heat advisory has been issued starting Sunday for extreme heat and humidity as the temperature will soar into the 90s and feel even hotter.

Saturday should mark the start of a heat wave as temperature tops 90, but the core of the scorching temperatures will arrive on Sunday.

The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Heat returns with a high of 91.

Sunday

Accuweather Alert: Feels like 100!

Monday
AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 95.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Stays Steamy. High 90.

Wednesday
Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.

Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny. High 87.



