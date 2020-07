AccuWeather Alert: It's going to feel like 100 degrees!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A heat advisory has been issued starting Sunday for extreme heat and humidity as the temperature will soar into the 90s and feel even hotter.Saturday should mark the start of a heat wave as temperature tops 90, but the core of the scorching temperatures will arrive on Sunday.The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Heat returns with a high of 91.Accuweather Alert: Feels like 100!AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 95.AccuWeather Alert: Stays Steamy. High 90.Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.Warm and humid with a high of 86.Partly sunny. High 87.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app