weather

AccuWeather: Showers Friday, intense heat on the way

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be clammy and you'll want to bring your umbrella as humidity and storms roll into the area.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and Accuweather.



Friday
Showers and storms with a high of 84.

Saturday
Accuweather Alert: Heat returns with a high of 91.

Sunday

Accuweather Alert: Steam heat with a high of 93.

Monday
First heat wave possible with a high of 95.

Tuesday
Afternoon chance of storms with a high of 92.

Wednesday
Stays steamy with a high of 88.

Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State
Flooded streets, downed trees in NJ after tropical storm hits
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD questions man in Brooklyn killing of 1-year-old
Details on Phase 4 in NYC set to be revealed
Watch: Officers save newborn baby at Newark Penn Station
Suspect in NYPD protest assault released without bail
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates 65th birthday today
Exclusive: Dozens of nurses slammed with parking tickets
Traveling nurses: "It was like a medical war zone"
Show More
NYPD reveals person of interest in tech guru's decapitation
Video shows two women punched in Bronx
NYC healthcare workers bring 10,000 COVID-19 tests to TX
West Nile virus found in mosquito on Long Island
Men who helped restore Douglass statue make amends for past
More TOP STORIES News