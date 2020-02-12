AccuWeather: Showers Friday, intense heat on the way

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Showers and storms with a high of 84.
Saturday
Accuweather Alert: Heat returns with a high of 91.
Sunday
Accuweather Alert: Steam heat with a high of 93.
Monday
First heat wave possible with a high of 95.
Tuesday
Afternoon chance of storms with a high of 92.
Wednesday
Stays steamy with a high of 88.
Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.
