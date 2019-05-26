tornado

Severe Midwest weather: 2 dead, 29 injured after tornado strikes Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA -- At least two people are dead and another 29 are injured after a tornado swept through the state of Oklahoma.

Video shows the destruction in El Reno, after the tornado hit a hotel, mobile home park, and several other buildings.

Twenty-nine people were taken to the hospital after the tornado. Their injuries range from minor to critical.

A woman described the terrifying moments when the twister touched down.

"I heard it coming. I felt the trailer 80 hit our trailer. I know trailer 80 flipped over on top of 81, which we were in. And after everything was over with and all the shaking and jarring and everybody landing on the floor, the sirens went off," Rachel Garrison said.

The reported tornado comes on the heels of a very active, severe weather week in the Midwest.

More than 100 tornadoes were reported across eight states over a four-day period.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdisasterstormtornadostorm damagesevere weather
TORNADO
Tornadoes rip through 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Tornadoes, flooding continue in Midwest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspect in stabbing of Brooklyn couple
Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore
Robbery suspect hurt in jump off FDR Drive during chase
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
LIRR to restore Montauk Branch service Monday after derailment
Texas baby born without skin opens eyes for first time
Woman shot by police in Queens facing charges
Beloved principal to be posthumously honored on Memorial Day
Show More
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners
Woman charged with DWI in LI crash that seriously injured girl
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Alleged drunk boater crashes near Long Island marina
Tornadoes rip through 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
More TOP STORIES News