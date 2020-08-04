2 tornadoes confirmed in NJ after more than 1 million lose power

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6354475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Possible tornadoes and torrential rains were reported across New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias roared to the north, leaving behind power outages and flooded streets.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6353664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth has more on the storm damage from Isaias at the Jersey Shore.

Morris and Essex, Montclair Boonton, Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, and Atlantic City Rail Line service is suspended in both directions due to weather related overhead wire and signal issues. https://t.co/Id0XB0slpQ — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 4, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6352971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tornado warning has been issued for the entire state of New Jersey until 4 p.m. for some counties, Gov. Murphy said during a weather briefing.

Electric wires down in the road way in the area of 79th street. Traffic being diverted. Widespread power out through town. Use caution and stay off the roadway if possible. #TropicalStormIsaias pic.twitter.com/JPGbhho52M — Harvey Cedars Police Department 🇺🇸 (@HCPolice) August 4, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6353107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viewer video from Paul Cassaccio shows a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6353238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit

Radar rainfall estimates up to 6" across western New Jersey! https://t.co/5H8MA7ylv4 pic.twitter.com/MgEnU6u18J — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) August 4, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6353945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon has the latest on storm damage from Isaias in Bergen County, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias swept across the state, leaving behind power outages and flooded streets.The first tornado was in the Strathmere section of Upper Township in Cape May County at 9:45 a.m.The second was in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island in Ocean County, at 10:50 a.m. That circulation likely started as a water spout.The NWS determinations were made based on local storm reports. NWS will compile information today to determine their strengths, which have not yet been assigned.A third possible tornado, a reported waterspout off Cumberland County, is still under investigation to determine if it continued over land.NWS Mount Holly has six confirmed tornadoes in its coverage area, which includes New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.Its strongest wind speed recorded yesterday was 109 mph, recorded over water near Ship Bottom.More than 1 million customers were without power across the state while NJ Transit suspended all service due to weather-related overhead wire and signal issues.A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.One tornado was reported on the ground but not confirmed on Long Beach Island.Confirmed tornadoes were spotted on the ground west of Ocean City and in Cape May County.The state's utilities were reporting 818,000 homes and businesses were without electricity as of noon. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.AccuWeather forecasted 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph.Motorists were told to stay off the roads unless "absolutely necessary."The New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway banned car-pulled trailers and motorcycles. All state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home. Murphy said he was hoping the day would mostly be a "washout."Torrential rain flooded other parts of the state.Radar rainfall estimated up to 6 inches across western New Jersey by midday, according to meteorologist Lee Goldberg.Prior to the storm in Jersey City, front loaders filled up barricades with sand to protect against flooding. They were placed at more than 30 locations.In Hoboken, which is prone to flooding, the municipal parking garages are already full."During the previous two storms we saw a lot of cars getting stuck in flood waters which were impeding emergency services," said Ravinder Bhalla, Hoboken Mayor.Governor Phil Murphy declared the state of emergency for all of the state's 21 counties and urged people to stay off the roads."Do not attempt to drive into any floodwaters," Murphy said. "Turn around and don't drown."