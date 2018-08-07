3 people struck by lightning in Queens during storms

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Lightning struck 3 people in a pair of incidents during Tuesday night's storms.
According to police, two men were struck at the soccer field at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.
Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. One is in critical condition, while the other is serious but stable.
Another person was struck by lightning in the confines of the NYPD's 113th Precinct, which includes Jamaica and St. Albans.
The person's condition is not known.
The strikes occurred as a line of strong storms moved through the New York City area.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday.
