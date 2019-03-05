u.s. & world

Alabama tornadoes: What we know about the 23 lives lost, including 7 from same family

Rescue crews using dogs and drones searched for victims amid splintered lumber and twisted metal Monday after the deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years ripped through a rural Alabama community.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. -- The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 93. One family lost seven members.

The 23 people killed in the nation's deadliest tornado in nearly six years came into focus Tuesday when the coroner finished identifying them and released their names.

"Just keep those families in your prayers," Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said, two days after the disaster. "It's a tragic situation."

The dead included 53-year-old David Wayne Dean, whose body was found in a neighbor's yard after the twister demolished his mobile home Sunday afternoon. He was known as "Roaddog" for his love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

"Our son found him," his widow, Carol Dean, said between sobs. "He was done and gone before we got to him. My life is gone. He was the reason I lived, the reason that I got up."

After the tornado passed, she rushed home from work at Walmart and pushed past sheriff's deputies to be with husband one last time. Picking through the ruins of their home, she found her wedding dress and a Father's Day note to her husband that read, "Daddy, I love you to pieces."

The dead also included seven members of one family, AP reports.

A post on the Lee-Scott Academy's Facebook page said fourth-grader Taylor Thornton was among those killed.

ABC News obtained the list of names and ages of those who were killed:

Armondo (AJ) Hernandez, 6
Charlotte Ann Miller, 59
David Dean, 53
Emmanuiel Jones, 53
Eric Jamal Stenson, 38
Felicia Woodall, 22
Florel Tate Stenson, 63
Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
Irma Gomez-Moran, 41
James Henry Tate, 86
Jimmy Lee Jones, 89
Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9

Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
Mary Louise Jones, 83
Mykala Waldon, 8
Raymond Robinson Jr., 63
Ryan Pence, 22
Sheila Creech, 59
Taylor Thornton, 10
Tresia Robinson, 62
Vicki Braswell, 69

ABC News contributed to this report.
