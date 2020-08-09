9 days without power, Long Island residents pleading for help

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6363446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You may have expected to see a scene of destruction last Wednesday right after the storm, but not many expected to still see damage like this more than a week later.Isaias carved a path of destruction throughout the Tri-State, downing trees and power lines and leaving more than 1 million residents and businesses in the dark at the peak of the outages.Now, the race to restore power for desperately needed air conditioners, refrigerators and electronic devices remain in full swing under sunny skies as thousands of power company workers tried to restore energy with a heat advisory in effect until Wednesday night.."ConEd and PSEG did a lousy job," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It's a technical term, 'lousy job.' They were not prepared, and they didn't anticipate what it would take to get back online quickly...(Residents) are fed up, and they're right, and I'm with them."As of Wednesday, PSEG Long Island reports 11,807 total customers without power. They say approximately 1,300 of that total are outages reported during the storm period, which impacted 420,000 customers.A Long Island family has resorted to making a sign to alert PSEG after being without power for nine days.Alin Airinei and his wife Rebecca Gutierrez -- who is nine months pregnant and due soon with their third child -- are at a loss both physically and emotionally.A huge tree had snapped on a line directly into their Huntington home in Suffolk County during the storm."Each day, we get a new estimate of when our power will be restored," Gutierrez said. "And we've let them know our medical issues, and that doesn't seem to have any weigh on their reaction."Airinei said he's "seriously worried" about the way PSEG has performed, and questioned, "What would happen if a big one like Sandy hit us?"State Senator for New York's 5th Senate District Jim Gaughran is calling for PSEG to make the repairs more quickly."I have actually called for the resignation of the head of both LI PSEG as well as the head of the Long Island Power Authority, because as well, again, this is a total breakdown of communications," Gaughran said.Meanwhile, Gutierrez calls and texts PSEG daily. Her family, like others, have no other option but to wait."Send us some help," she said. "We pay our bills, we pay high rates and no one is helping us."On Tuesday night, more than 19,000 customers remained without power.PSEG President Daniel Eichhorn said that as crews make repairs, they are finding more damage, which is slowing down the restoration estimates."When I look at the work that we're holding today, it's getting closer to a normal day's work for us," he said.Eyewitness News got a close look on Tuesday at just how difficult the restoration efforts have been for crews.It took 17 people working several hours to restore power to just six homes in Brookville."There's a lot of trees down," one worker said. "There's a lot of obstacles that are making our job and these guys' job a lot harder."New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned PSEG Monday that they are in danger of losing its franchise because of the "lousy" job they have been doing."I want the utilities to know that we do not abide by the concept in New York that anything is too big to fail," he said. "Your franchise can be revoked."Eichhorn would not comment on the governor's comments.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she has sent two letters to PSEG requesting that they refund customers for spoiled food and medication and they also offer people refunds on their bills for the month of August."We are calling on PSEG Long Island to right some of the wrongs of their botched and inadequate storm response," she said.The New York Attorney General has also launched an investigation into the power company's response. PSEG says it will cooperate fully once everyone's power is back.Over 1,7000 in New York City are still without power.Con Edison says 190 of those outages are in Queens, with the remainder in Brooklyn and the Bronx.With the power slowly being restored the hope now is to remove all of the trees that are still down. Silvia Ortiz says she's been trying to have this tree removed from on top of her car for the past week in Queens. The tree was trimmed to remove downed power lines, but the rest was left behind.About 300,000 Con Edison customers lost power in the storm.Con Edison crews remained in the streets of Westchester on Wednesday morning providing power to customers affected by Isaias. Roughly 350 residents remained in the dark.More than 3,800 restoration workers, about 1,800 of whom are Con Edison employees, continue to remove trees and downed wires, repair - and in many instances rebuild - equipment destroyed in the storm. Crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power to customers."We have an army of crews dedicated to the task of safely restoring service to customers affected by the devastating storm," said Robert Schimmenti, Con Edison's senior vice president of Electric Operations. "It is our singular focus and will remain so until every customer is back in service."New Rochelle may be Westchester's second-biggest city, but at first, even mayor Noam Bramson said he couldn't get through to ConEd."At least initially there were serious problems on that front where only in the last 24 hours do I feel like I have a handle on what's going on within the borders of New Rochelle," Bramson said.ConEd had no response to the governor's comments that its franchise could be revoked, but did say the end is near when it comes to its restoration work and promised most Westchester customers will be back in business by Monday night.Eversource Connecticut said it had restored service to nearly all of its customers, saying 99% of its clients had their power back by Tuesday evening.PSE&G reported 99.5% of their customers in New Jersey had their power restored.That's down from more than 1 million without power at the height of the outages.----------