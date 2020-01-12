Above normal Monday, but cloudy and cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler, but still above normal.
Looking down the road, a winter storm is possible Friday night and Saturday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Cooler clouds with a high of 46.
Tuesday
PM shower with a high of 48.
Wednesday
Mild blend with a high of 54.
Thursday
Windy and chillier with a high of 47.
Friday
Near normal with a high of 36.
Saturday
Possible rain, ice or snow with a high of 42.
Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 37.
