Weather

Above normal Monday, but cloudy and cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler, but still above normal.

Looking down the road, a winter storm is possible Friday night and Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Cooler clouds with a high of 46.

Tuesday
PM shower with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Mild blend with a high of 54.

Thursday
Windy and chillier with a high of 47.

Friday
Near normal with a high of 36.

Saturday
Possible rain, ice or snow with a high of 42.

Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 37.

