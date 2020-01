AccuWeather: Best day of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on tap for Wednesday before colder air and a potential winter storm arrive in time for the weekend.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Best bet! High 52.Gusty and colder. Early high of 47 and dropping.Arctic air. High 32.AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.Blustery and colder with a high of 39.Bright but bitter. High 30.Continued cold. 27.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app