Weather

AccuWeather: Best day of the week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on tap for Wednesday before colder air and a potential winter storm arrive in time for the weekend.

RELATED: What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Best bet! High 52.

Thursday

Gusty and colder. Early high of 47 and dropping.

Friday
Arctic air. High 32.

Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.

Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 39.

Monday
Bright but bitter. High 30.

Tuesday
Continued cold. 27.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
26 people treated after plane reportedly dumps fuel near schools
Man desecrates altar during Mass
NY rookie firefighter delivers baby during first night on job
Show More
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
Gov. Cuomo leads delegation to earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News