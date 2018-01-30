NEW YORK (WABC) --It is a day to bundle up as chilly and windy weather has moved into the Tri-State area Sunday, prompting a high wind advisory in New York City.
Wind gusts of 30-45 miles an hour are expected, which could lead to isolated power outages if trees or branches fall on wires.
The New York City Department of Buildings advised all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment due to the high winds.
The department said it would be performing random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the city.
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun with a high of 49 but it will feel more like the 30s.
Sunday night will be clear and cold with winds subsiding and a low of 38.
Monday will be cool and less windy with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 53.
