AccuWeather: Clearing skies, but still hot and humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring partly sunny skies, but it will remain hot and humid along with another chance of some late day thunderstorms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of storms and a high of 90.

Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 77.

Sunday
Chance of showers with a high of 75.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 80.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
