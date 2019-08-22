AccuWeather: Clearing skies, but still hot and humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring partly sunny skies, but it will remain hot and humid along with another chance of some late day thunderstorms.
Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of storms and a high of 90.
Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 77.
Sunday
Chance of showers with a high of 75.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 80.
