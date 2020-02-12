AccuWeather: Damp start

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start off damp through the midday before clearing out for some sunshine.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
Rain returns and cooler. High 64.
Saturday
Cool and sunny. High 65.
Sunday
Partly sunny. High 65.
Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Sun returns. High 66.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 72.
Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 66.
