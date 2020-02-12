weather

AccuWeather: Damp start

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start off damp through the midday before clearing out for some sunshine.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Rain returns and cooler. High 64.

Saturday
Cool and sunny. High 65.

Sunday
Partly sunny. High 65.

Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Sun returns. High 66.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 72.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 66.

