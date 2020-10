AccuWeather: Damp start

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start off damp through the midday before clearing out for some sunshine.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Rain returns and cooler. High 64.Cool and sunny. High 65.Partly sunny. High 65.Chance of rain with a high of 62.Sun returns. High 66.Partly sunny with a high of 72.Gusty and cooler with a high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app