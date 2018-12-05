ACCUWEATHER: Feels Like Winter

The cold is here to stay for a while, and snowflakes can fly at various times during the next week.First of all, some snow is expected in southern New Jersey today. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Ocean County through 6 p.m. Wednesday as a narrow band of snow has developed in that area, especially the farther south that you go.The greatest threat for a couple of inches will be near Atlantic City, but some accumulation can also extend into far southern portions of Ocean County. The rest of the area will just have sun giving way to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s.Tonight will be cold with gradual clearing and a low of 30, but 20s in most suburbs and upper teens in the coldest spots.Expect sunshine and some clouds tomorrow, and it'll still be chilly with a high only around 40 degrees. A clipper system will move by tomorrow night with perhaps a few flurries, but that will clear out by Friday with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures in its wake as highs stay in the 30s.Saturday will be bright but cold with highs only in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase on Sunday and there could be a period of snow in the afternoon or at night, especially south of New York City.That is associated with a major storm that will be moving off the Carolina coast at that time.As of now, the bulk of that storm looks to remain south of our region, but keep it tuned to ABC7NY as any shift to the north could significantly change the late weekend forecast.If any of the snow makes it here later Sunday, it could also linger into Monday before we clear out by the middle of next week.Temperatures will stay below average the whole time, with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40.----------