AccuWeather: Light rain mix

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will feature a light mix of rain, ice and snow north and west of the city with temperatures in the low 40s.

Friday
Light rain or a mix. High 42.

Saturday
Brisky and bright. High 40.

Sunday
Storm offshore? High 39.

Monday
Clouds and sun. High 32.

Tuesday
Snow or rain. High of 38.

Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High of 30.

Thursday
Stays cold with a high of 28.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

