AccuWeather: Light rain mix

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will feature a light mix of rain, ice and snow north and west of the city with temperatures in the low 40s.Light rain or a mix. High 42.Brisky and bright. High 40.Storm offshore? High 39.Clouds and sun. High 32.Snow or rain. High of 38.Bright and blustery. High of 30.Stays cold with a high of 28.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app