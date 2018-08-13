NEW YORK (WABC) --Rounds of heavy rain continued to inundate the Tri-State area on Monday.
Nearly eight inches of rain fell in Brick, New Jersey as flood warnings and watches were issued as a slow-moving system continued to impact the region.
Flash flood watches were issued ahead of the rain. Click here for the latest alerts.
Rainfall rates of an inch per hour were possible with the heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Over the weekend, the rain produced flash flooding that caused significant damage, including in Little Falls, New Jersey where a state of emergency was declared.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected through Tuesday before drier conditions prevail mid-week.
Unlike the rainy pattern a couple of weeks ago, a number of coastal areas will not be spared from the worst of the rain this time.
Anyone planning a trip to any coastal community from the Jersey Shore to Jones Beach, New York will need to find indoor entertainment for the first couple days of the week.
While Tuesday will be sunnier to start, storms could threaten beachgoers later in the day. Any storms on Monday and Tuesday could contain gusty winds, downpours, and lightning, making the beach a dangerous spot to be caught without shelter.
Poor drainage and low-lying areas flood the quickest, so anyone living, working or traveling through urban areas will need to be on the lookout for flooding.
Following a break in the frequent downpours at midweek, a new storm could bring more rain by the upcoming weekend.
