AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week in New York area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
More heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Monday after weekend storms caused widespread flooding and sparked a house fire in New Jersey.

Flash flood watches were issued ahead of the rain. Click here for the latest alerts.

Rainfall rates of an inch per hour were possible with the heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected through Tuesday before drier conditions prevail mid-week.

Cleanup efforts were underway throughout the Tri-State area Sunday in the aftermath of thunderstorms and heavy downpours that caused widespread flooding and sparked a house fire in New Jersey.

AJ Ross has more on the cleanup in Little Falls

EMBED More News Videos

AJ Ross has more on the conditions in Little Falls.

24 people were displaced by a wall collapse in Fairview, New Jersey:
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has more on the flooding and storm damage in the Tri-State Area.


A lightning strike around 7:30 a.m. may have sparked a house fire in Edison, New Jersey, officials said.


The two-story house on Sarah Court suffered extensive damage, the homeowners' family told Eyewitness News.



Flooding caused headaches for commuters in and around New York City. Video from Union Square Subways Station in Manhattan shows rainwater pouring onto the platform.


Video also shows drivers navigating a flooded FDR drive.



In New Jersey, several cars were reportedly stuck in the water on Route 22 in North Plainfield.


