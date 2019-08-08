Weather

AccuWeather: Nicer for Thursday but still a chance of storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather says Thursday will bring some nicer weather, but there will still be the chance of some spotty storms in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Partly sunny and still humid with a chance for a storm with a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.

Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.

Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm threat with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
