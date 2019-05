AccuWeather: Pleasant Saturday on tap

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will get off to a nice start with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on Saturday, but Sunday will bring the threat of some rain. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Better half of the weekend. Mostly sunny with a high of 79.A few showers. High of 77.Cool with sun and a high near 69.Mostly sunny. High of 70.A chance for showers. High of 76.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 78.Partly sunny with a high of 78.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app