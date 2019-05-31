Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant Saturday on tap

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will get off to a nice start with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on Saturday, but Sunday will bring the threat of some rain.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Better half of the weekend. Mostly sunny with a high of 79.


RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Sunday

A few showers. High of 77.




Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 69.


Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 70.


Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 76.



Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 78.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Latest: 11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach
Truck strikes pedestrians, crashes into building in Brooklyn
NYPD cop tearfully enters plea in alleged plot to kill husband
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ signs off
Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot
Investigation: 8 NJ school bus drivers not qualified to drive kids
Firecracker thrown onto subway train causes panic, delays
Show More
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
7 On Your Side solves former pro wrestler's sewage mess
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
Cardi B, in hot pink, appears in NYC court in strip club melee
More TOP STORIES News