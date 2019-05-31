NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will get off to a nice start with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on Saturday, but Sunday will bring the threat of some rain.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend. Mostly sunny with a high of 79.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Sunday
A few showers. High of 77.
Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 70.
Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 76.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 78.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Pleasant Saturday on tap
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News