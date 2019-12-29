AccuWeather: Rain, heavy at times

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Sun to start, with a high of 46.
Monday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 44.
Tuesday
Cloudy with a high of 47.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun to start off 2020, with a high of 44.
Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 47.
Friday
PM rain with a high of 49.
Saturday
AM rain with a high of 49.
