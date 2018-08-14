AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms before drying out

NEW YORK (WABC) --A few more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday before things dry out on Wednesday.
Nearly eight inches of rain fell in Brick, New Jersey as flood warnings and watches were issued as a slow-moving system continued to impact the region.
The storms are not expected to bring the heavy rain that sparked flash flooding over the past few days, but there could be brief, heavy downpours.
The best chance for any rain is later this afternoon into the evening.
Over the weekend, the rain produced flash flooding that caused significant damage, including in Little Falls, New Jersey where a state of emergency was declared.
The rain moves out on Wednesday, but expect temps above 90 and humid conditions.
