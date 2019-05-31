AccuWeather: Skies finally clear

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Sunny and less humid with a high near 79.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 79.
Sunday
A few showers. High of 77.
Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 70.
Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 76.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 78.
