AccuWeather: Skies finally clear

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After three straight days of severe storms in the Tri-State area, the rain will finally give way to sunshine to close out the week.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.


Friday
Sunny and less humid with a high near 79.


Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 79.


Sunday

A few showers. High of 77.


Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 69.


Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 70.


Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 76.



Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 78.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
