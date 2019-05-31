Weather

AccuWeather: Skies finally clear on Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After three straight days of severe storms in the Tri-State area, the rain will finally give way to sunshine to close out the week.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Sunny and less humid with a high near 79.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 77.

Sunday

A few showers. High of 75.

Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 69.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 70.
Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 75.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 77.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
