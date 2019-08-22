AccuWeather: Storms move out, skies clear for Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a round of thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State area Wednesday, skies will turn partly sunny on Thursday but it will still be hot and humid with another chance of late day storms.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of a shower and a high of 90.
Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 77.
Sunday
Chance of showers with a high of 75.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 80.
