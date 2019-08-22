Weather

AccuWeather: Storms move out, skies clear for Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a round of thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State area Wednesday, skies will turn partly sunny on Thursday but it will still be hot and humid with another chance of late day storms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of a shower and a high of 90.

Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 77.

Sunday
Chance of showers with a high of 75.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 80.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
