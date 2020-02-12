weather

AccuWeather: 113-year record low in jeopardy Monday night

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday kicked off with some spotty showers, with thunderstorms expected throughout the day.

And don't forget to bundle up, as the chill Monday night threatens to break the 113-year record low of 40 degrees set in 1907.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Cool shower with a high of 62.

Tuesday

Breezy and cool with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Plenty of sunshine with a high of 62.

Thursday
More clouds with a high of 67.

Friday
Shower possible with a high of 79.

Saturday
A few showers with a high of 76.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 72.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy, Sen. Menendez hold COVID-19 update
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
Fire tears through apartment in Bronx high-rise; Arson suspected
Show More
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
More TOP STORIES News