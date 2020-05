AccuWeather: 113-year record low in jeopardy Monday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday kicked off with some spotty showers, with thunderstorms expected throughout the day.And don't forget to bundle up, as the chill Monday night threatens to break the 113-year record low of 40 degrees set in 1907.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cool shower with a high of 62.Breezy and cool with a high of 59.Plenty of sunshine with a high of 62.More clouds with a high of 67.Shower possible with a high of 79.A few showers with a high of 76.Showers possible with a high of 72.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app