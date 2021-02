AccuWeather: 2 major storms possible this week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Brace yourselves as we could see two more major storms this week, the first starting as early as Monday night.Meteorologist Jeff Smith says we're not going to see a lot of snow with these systems, but this could be a major ice storm for areas north and west of New York City.In fact, an Ice Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Orange County, New York and parts of northwestern New Jersey including Morris, Sussex, Hunterdon, and Warren counties.There's a Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of the Tri-State area into Tuesday morning.And also a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the Hudson Valley, Poconos, and Catskills that Jeff says will likely get upgraded to either an Ice Storm Warning or a Winter Storm Warning.A storm currently over parts of Florida and the Carolinas could bring a brief period of sleet or freezing rain south and east of New York City during the predawn hours of Monday morning.However, another storm that's causing havoc in Texas and Oklahoma right now is heading in our direction for Monday night into Tuesday morning.So, we'll experience occasional very light ice Monday, possibly mixed with rain during the afternoon hours.That evolves into a steadier freezing rain Monday night that can cause significant icing especially north and west of New York City.In New York City and along the coast, that changes over to rain and that might save us for the Tuesday morning commute, but it will still be quite icy not too far north and west.At first glance, the projected potential ice accumulations in northern New Jersey and in the northern suburbs don't look too big, anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of ice, but that's enough to create very slippery conditions on untreated roadways.It could also cause power outages as the ice weighs down branches and power lines.New York City, southern New Jersey, and parts of Long Island will likely receive a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app