AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a steamy start and the potential for evening storms, the 4th of July holiday weekend looks pretty nice!
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Thunderstorm late with a high of 90.
Saturday
Clouds and sun for July 4th. High 84.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 85.
Monday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Still a chance of a storm with a high of 88.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
