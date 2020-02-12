weather

AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a steamy start and the potential for evening storms, the 4th of July holiday weekend looks pretty nice!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Thunderstorm late with a high of 90.

Saturday
Clouds and sun for July 4th. High 84.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 85.

Monday

Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Still a chance of a storm with a high of 88.

Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.



