AccuWeather: 50-50 weekend

Some areas to the north may even see some snow into early Saturday morning.
SNOWFALL FORECAST— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) April 16, 2020
Late Tomorrow - Saturday Morning #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/6x57ovXD5l
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Damp start with a high of 50.
Sunday
Bounce back with a high of 63.
Monday
Shore showers with a high of 56.
Tuesday
Late showers with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 54.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 60.
Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 62.
