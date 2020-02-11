Weather

AccuWeather: A brief break from the rain

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will start out sunny, but clouds will return before the day is over.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High 44.

Thursday
Rain to start, but mild. High 55.
Friday
Biting wind. High 33.

Saturday
Bright and bitter. High 30.

Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 44.
Monday
Partly sunny and milder. High 50.

Tuesday
Rain likely. High 52.

Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
