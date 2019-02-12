AccuWeather: A little snow to the north

NEW YORK (WABC) --A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for some of the northern suburbs from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 31.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
