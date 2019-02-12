WEATHER

AccuWeather: A little snow to the north

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for some of the northern suburbs from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 31.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40

Saturday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
