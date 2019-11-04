Weather

AccuWeather: A shower or two

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More clouds than sun on Tuesday with a couple of showers around in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Shower or two around. High 60.

Wednesday

Sun, but cooler with a high of 53.

Thursday
Limited sun with a possible mix at night and a high of 54. (Click for more on possible scenarios)

Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 42.

Saturday

Bright but cold. High 40.

Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.

Monday
Brisk and chilly. High 48

