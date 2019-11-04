AccuWeather: A shower or two

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More clouds than sun on Tuesday with a couple of showers around in the afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Shower or two around. High 60.
Wednesday
Sun, but cooler with a high of 53.
Thursday
Limited sun with a possible mix at night and a high of 54. (Click for more on possible scenarios)
Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 42.
Saturday
Bright but cold. High 40.
Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.
Monday
Brisk and chilly. High 48
