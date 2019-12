AccuWeather: Above freezing on Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday's temperatures will finally be above freezing - but not by much.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Winter arrives. High will be 34.Milder afternoon with a high of 46.Beset bet with a high of 51.Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.Green Christmas with a high of 45.Rain or snow shower with a high of 41.Rain or wet snow with a high of 40.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------