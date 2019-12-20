Weather

AccuWeather: Above freezing on Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday's temperatures will finally be above freezing - but not by much.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Winter arrives. High will be 34.

Sunday
Milder afternoon with a high of 46.

Monday
Beset bet with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.

Wednesday

Green Christmas with a high of 45.

Thursday
Rain or snow shower with a high of 41.

Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 40.

