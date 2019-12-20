AccuWeather: Above freezing on Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday's temperatures will finally be above freezing - but not by much.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Winter arrives. High will be 34.
Sunday
Milder afternoon with a high of 46.
Monday
Beset bet with a high of 51.
Tuesday
Quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Green Christmas with a high of 45.
Thursday
Rain or snow shower with a high of 41.
Friday
Rain or wet snow with a high of 40.
