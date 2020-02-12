weather

AccuWeather: Afternoon showers, thunderstorms Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday

Sun and a thunderstorm with a high 83.

Wednesday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Thursday
Thunder threat. A high of 86.

Friday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 84.

Sunday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 84.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.



