AccuWeather: Afternoon sprinkles

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- More clouds than sun on Thursday with a chance for a few sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
More clouds, PM sprinkles with a high of 50.

Friday
Soggy start. High 67.

Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 54.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 50.

Monday
Cool with some sun. High 49.

Tuesday
Dampy day. High 55.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 54.

