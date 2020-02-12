AccuWeather: Afternoon sprinkles

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More clouds than sun on Thursday with a chance for a few sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
More clouds, PM sprinkles with a high of 50.
Friday
Soggy start. High 67.
Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 54.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 50.
Monday
Cool with some sun. High 49.
Tuesday
Dampy day. High 55.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 54.
