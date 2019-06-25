AccuWeather: Afternoon storms, more humid

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Heavy AM and afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 83.
Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 88.
Thursday
Very warm with a high of 88.
Friday
Still summery with a high of 89.
Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.
Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.
