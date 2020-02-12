weather

AccuWeather: Afternoon sunshine, cool breeze

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see intervals of sunshine this afternoon with a cool breeze.

Memorial Day looks similar, but a bit warmer

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

Morning clouds with a high of 65.

Monday
AM low clouds with a high of 70.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high od 75.

Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 80.

Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 81.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.



