AccuWeather: Afternoon sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a pleasant Memorial Day afternoon when early low clouds give way to sun.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
AM low clouds with a high of 70.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 80.
Thursday
Sunny and a thunderstorm with a high of 81.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.
Saturday
Chance of storms with a high of 78.
Sunday
Turning sunny with a high of 74.
