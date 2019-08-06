Weather

AccuWeather Alert: More storms on Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert on Wednesday as some heavy thunderstorms are expected especially in the afternoon.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for some heavy thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Thursday
Still humid with a chance for a storm a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.

Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.

Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
More TOP STORIES News