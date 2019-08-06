AccuWeather Alert: More storms on Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert on Wednesday as some heavy thunderstorms are expected especially in the afternoon.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for some heavy thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Thursday
Still humid with a chance for a storm a high of 87.
Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.
Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.
Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.
