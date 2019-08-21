Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the Tri-State area as a round of storms could pack heavy rain and strong winds into Wednesday night.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Severe thunderstorm warnings with a high of 88.

Thursday
Warming up, still with a chance of a shower and a high of 90.

Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78. Chance of a shower.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Comfortable with a high of 77.

Monday
More humid with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 men, 85-year-old woman accused of sexual activity in woods
No departmental trial for sergeant who oversaw Garner arrest
NYC residents take legal action after violent clashes with cops
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Driver charged with manslaughter in NYC crash that killed cyclist
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant goes missing
Contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines ID'd
Show More
Violent 24 hours in New York City with 5 homicides
CT woman pleads guilty to arranging 28 sham marriages
Famed NYC Pepsi sign gets new look, leaves many with bad taste
Dog yanked up, stolen from in front of Brooklyn bodega
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
More TOP STORIES News