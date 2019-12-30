AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rainfall

Coastal flood advisories are in effect for southern Westchester County and parts of Long Island, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for some northern counties in New York state.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Rainy and windy with a high of 45.
Tuesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 49.
Wednesday
Breezy blend to start off 2020, with a high of 43.
Thursday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 47.
Friday
A few showers with a high of 52.
Saturday
Clouds to sun with a high of 54.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 45.
