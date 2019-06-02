Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Chance of stronger, widespread storms Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday brings the chance of stronger, more widespread storms, before a much cooler air mass arrives on Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday

Gusty PM thunderstorm with a high of 79.




Monday
Windy and cooler with a high of 67.



Tuesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 70.


Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 78.
Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.
Friday
Partly sunny and humid with a high of 78.

Saturday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 77.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
