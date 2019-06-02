AccuWeather Alert: Chance of stronger, widespread storms Sunday

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Gusty PM thunderstorm with a high of 79.
Monday
Windy and cooler with a high of 67.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Tuesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 78.
Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.
Friday
Partly sunny and humid with a high of 78.
Saturday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 77.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast