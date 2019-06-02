Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorm warnings, watches issued

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thunderstorms began popping up Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of a much cooler air mass that arrives on Monday.

Thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of New York City and Long Island until 6:30 p.m. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday

Gusty PM thunderstorm with a high of 79.




Monday
Windy and cooler with a high of 67.



Tuesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 70.


Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 78.
Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.
Friday
Partly sunny and humid with a high of 78.

Saturday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 77.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
